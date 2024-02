The Super Eagles are in the quarter-finals as they bid to win the Afcon trophy for the first time since 2013.

Nigeria come up against Angola in an Africa Cup of Nations Last-eight match at Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny on Friday.

Having won their last three games, the Super Eagles are not expected to be much of a changed side against Palancas Negras.

GOAL predicts how coach Jose Peseiro could line up his men in this crucial encounter.