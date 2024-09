South Africa are out to breathe life into their bid to return to the continent's flagship tournament after dropping points in their last match.

Bafana Bafana are preparing to face South Sudan away in Juba in their second Group K match of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Tuesday.

After being held to a 2-2 draw by Uganda at home last Friday, South Africa are under pressure to revive their campaign.

GOAL takes a look at how coach Hugo Broos could line up his men against South Sudan.

