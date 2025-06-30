This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Euro 2025 breakout GFXGetty/GOAL
Ameé Ruszkai

Aggie Beever-Jones, Claudia Pina and seven potential breakout stars to watch at Euro 2025

AnalysisEuropean ChampionshipEnglandA. Beever-JonesC. PinaS. BaltimoreK. BuehlS. SchertenleibS. JonsdottirM. GiuglianoSpainFranceGermanyItalySwitzerlandIcelandWomen's footballFEATURES

After the likes of Ella Toone, Chloe Kelly and Alex Popp took Euro 2022 by storm, who could follow in their footsteps at the tournament in Switzerland?

Tickets

Women's Euro Tickets

  • Secure your Women's Euro 2025 tickets for this summer's international tournament
  • Location: Switzerland
  • Stadiums: Various, including St. Jakob Park, Stadion Wankdorf, Stade de Genève and more
  • Date: July 2 - 28
  • Final: July 28, St. Jakob Park

From

€49

Buy now

Every major tournament has its breakout stars, and this summer's European Championship will be no different. At Euro 2022, though she was already 27 years old, Beth Mead felt like the big name propelled into the spotlight like never before, as the England winger went on to finis second in the Ballon d'Or voting and release a book in the months that followed a tournament that she took by storm. The likes of Ella Toone, Lena Oberdorf, Chloe Kelly and Alex Popp also firmly enhanced their reputations.

At the 2023 Women's World Cup, Spain's Aitana Bonmati was the player who went from being highly-rated and incredibly respected in women's football circles to a genuine global star, that tournament helping to secure the first of her two Ballons d'Or to date. But there were other names who announced themselves to a wider audience, too, such as Colombia's Linda Caicedo or Japan's Hinata Miyazawa, whose move to Manchester United followed her Golden Boot-winning summer.

Sometimes, these breakout stars can be easy to predict. After all, Bonmati went into that World Cup arguably already deserving of the Ballon d’Or, while Caicedo felt primed for the moment after stealing the show at Copa America the year prior. Others, like a Miyazawa, though, can come more out of the blue in a manner that can change a whole career.

Article continues below

So, with Euro 2025 set to get underway on Wednesday, who are the players with the potential to really grab the tournament by the scruff of the neck and announce themselves to the continent, and even the world? GOAL picks out seven possible breakout stars...

Frequently asked questions

The UEFA Women's Euro 2025 starts on July 2 and runs until the grand final on July 27. The Women's Euro 2025 will take place across Switzerland, featuring stadiums in Basel, Geneva, and Bern.

If you're looking for your chance to secure Women's Euro 2025 tickets, fret not. We've got all of the intel for you to get a seat at this international tournament in Switzerland.

You can buy England Women's Euro 2025 tickets on the official UEFA website or through England Football. However, since the general sale of tickets has long been open and was allocated on a first-come, first-served basis, there might now be only a limited number of official tickets available through these sites.There are a number of tickets available on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. StubHub's website guarantees you will get tickets in time for the event you are attending and a valid entry ticket, so you'll be able to enjoy the tournament, even if you're looking for tickets to the Women's Euro final, semi-final, quarter-final, or any other event.

UEFA Women's EURO 2025, which is the 14th edition of the Women’s European Championship, is being held from Wednesday, July 2 to Sunday, July 27. Switzerland is staging the tournament for the first time, and the host nation will be hoping that playing in front of their fervent home fans will prove to be a good omen. The Netherlands were the host nation when they won the Women’s Euro 2017, and England reigned supreme on home turf at Women’s Euro 2022. Women’s Euro 2025 matches will be staged in eight Swiss cities: Basel, Bern, Geneva, Zurich, St.Gallen, Lucerne, Thun & Sion.

Other major timelines for the events you might want to note include:

Here's a closer look at where you can watch the Women's Euro 2025 from where you are:

  • United Kingdom - BBC, ITV and STV
  • Australia - Optus Sport
  • United States - FOX Sports. FuboTV
  • Latin America - ESPN
  • Spain - STVE
  • Germany - ARD - ZDF
  • France - TF1

Women’s Euro 2022 was won by the tournament hosts, England. Chloe Kelly was the goalscoring heroine as she netted the winning goal in extra time against Germany. It was the first time an England senior team had won major footballing honours since the men’s side had won the FIFA World Cup in 1966. The Lionesses were led by Sarina Wiegman, who had coached the Netherlands to glory five years earlier at Women’s Euro 2017.

The 16 teams playing at Women’s Euro 2025 are split into four groups of four teams. The top two sides in each group will progress to the quarter-finals. The groups were confirmed during December’s draw in Lausanne and are as follows:
Group A: Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, Finland

Group B: Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Italy

Group C: Germany, Poland, Denmark, Sweden

Group D: France, England, Wales, Netherlands