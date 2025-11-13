Portugal player ratings vs Ireland: Cristiano Ronaldo sees red! Seleccao skipper's crazy elbow completes disastrous defeat as World Cup qualification is delayed

Portugal will rue their inability to fashion a meaningful chance on Caoimhin Kelleher's goal in an opening salvo as Ireland defended resolutely, camped on the edge of their box while the visitors boasted more than 80 percent of possession in the first 15 minutes of action.

The hosts were not cowed by their lack of control, looking to turn the high Portuguese line with long-range passes through the channels, and after a Goncalo Inacio back pass from a rare Irish attack left Diogo Costa short, Ireland won a corner. The resulting ball in was nodded back across goal by Liam Scales, allowing Parrott to turn in from close range.

That established something of a pattern for the remainder of the half, with Ruben Dias and Inacio frequently having to turn back towards their goal to quell the advances of Parrott and Chiedozie Ogbene as the Ireland attackers looked to latch on to long balls. Ogbene's curled effort almost doubled the lead but struck the outside of Costa's far post, but on the stroke of half-time, Parrott added to the host's lead, cutting in from the left channel and finishing through Ruben Neves' legs into the bottom corner.

While Roberto Martinez' side again took the lions share of possession to open the second half, they appeared increasingly frantic. Ronaldo cut the most frustrated figure, remonstrating with team-mates for their wasteful final ball, and it was of no surprise when the Portugal captain lost his head, lashing out at O'Shea with an elbow. After a VAR check, the referee sent the 40-year-old off, who mimicked a crying face to the Aviva Stadium crowd.

That did little to instil any urgency into Portugal, who continued to shift the ball sideways in front of a resolute Ireland defence. Martinez' side were largely kept to speculative pot shots on Kelleher's goal, with Goncalo Ramos' volleyed effort from the edge of the box the only effort that had the Brentford man scrambling. Portugal will now have to beat Armenia on Sunday to secure their place at next year's World Cup.

GOAL rates all the Portugal players from the Aviva Stadium...