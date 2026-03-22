Pop sensation Chappell Roan responds to ex-Arsenal & Chelsea star Jorginho's accusations over 'completely disproportionate' treatment of his stepdaughter

Having crossed paths with the 28-year-old in Sao Paulo, Jorginho took to Instagram in order to make the world aware of how a supposed role model to millions around the world has taken to treating young fans.

He posted: “I went through a very upsetting situation with my family earlier today. My wife is in Sao Paulo for Lollapalooza Brasil. This morning, my daughter woke up incredibly excited. She even made a sign because she was so happy to see an artist she really admires, or used to admire.

“She simply walked past the singer's table, looked to confirm it was her, smiled, and went back to sit with her mum. She didn't say anything, didn't ask for anything.”

He added how a “large security guard” subsequently “came over to their table while they were still having breakfast and began speaking in an extremely aggressive manner to both my wife and my daughter, saying that she shouldn't allow my daughter to 'disrespect' or 'harass' other people.

“He even said he would file a complaint against them with the hotel, while my 11-year-old daughter was sitting there in tears. My daughter was extremely shaken and cried a lot.”