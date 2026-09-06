Police launch investigation after Cardiff City defender Krystian Bielik clashes with Portsmouth fan

Hampshire Police confirmed their involvement immediately following the match. "We can confirm that we are investigating an incident in which a teenage boy was reportedly the victim of a common assault during the football match at Fratton Park. Our enquiries are ongoing," a police spokesperson stated.

Portsmouth have also opened their own internal investigation into the matter. Pompey released a statement reading: "Portsmouth Football Club are aware of supporter concerns regarding the incident involving a young fan and an opposition player at yesterday's match at Fratton Park. As this remains a safeguarding matter and is currently under investigation by both the club and the police, it would be inappropriate for us to comment further on the circumstances at this time."



