AFP
Players, fans, staff from a number of World Cup participating countries could have to pay up to $15,000 to enter United States this summer
A substantial cost to enter the country
All visa applicants from those five countries, regardless of age, are required to submit a bond that could reach up to $15,000 to get a visa for their travels. According to reporting in The Athletic, there is no nationwide process to have the bond waived, and no exemptions have been made for athletes. The result is that fans and individual players may have to pay high fees just to enter the country ahead of the tournament.
Even then, there is no guarantee that visas will be granted, as applications are judged by the U.S. State Department on a case-by-case basis. However, consular officers who evaluate applicants are, in some cases, permitted to waive fees if there is a "significant national interest or humanitarian interest" in the visit. It is not clear if participating in a major athletic event qualifies under those terms.
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FIFA working behind the scenes
However, FIFA is reportedly working behind the scenes to push the U.S. government to waive the bonds for members of federations, including players, coaches, staff and executives. Numerous countries raised concerns over the policy at pre-World Cup meetings in Atlanta earlier this month. There is also talk, according to The Athletic, of FIFA intervening itself by suppying letters of invitation to footballing delegations - something the world football governing body hopes will count as a potential waiver.
Specifics on the payments
The bonds are payable on a per-person, not per-party basis. They start at $5,000 for children and can reach as high as $15,000 for adults. It is possible, then, that a family of four could have to put down a payment of up to $40,000 to simply enter the country. It is worth noting, though, that the payment functions as a deposit of sorts. Those who depart the country in a window outlined by their visa will, in theory, recover their money. Those who have already secured their visas don't have to pay retroactively.
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Controversy remains
Despite FIFA President Gianni Infantino's assertion that the 2026 tournament will be the "most inclusive" in World Cup history, this news presents another challenge for visiting fans this summer.