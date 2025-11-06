Getty Images Sport
'They played the catenaccio system well! - Antonio Conte says Eintracht Frankfurt adopted 'old-fashioned' Italian football in Champions League stalemate with Napoli
Napoli held as Frankfurt sit deep
Napoli endured a second consecutive scoreless home match as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Frankfurt in the Champions League League Phase. The Partenopei arrived under pressure to respond to their 6-2 defeat at PSV, but despite dominating possession and territory, they were unable to break through a disciplined Frankfurt side at the Maradona.
Conte’s men controlled the tempo from the outset, circulating the ball patiently across midfield and waiting for Frankfurt to open up. Yet the visitors were resolute, dropping deep into a compact defensive shape and looking for chances to counter. Napoli’s main openings came from Eljif Elmas’ creative drives and Scott McTominay’s late runs, but neither player could convert, with the home side’s finishing once again falling short.
Frankfurt, meanwhile, were content to absorb pressure and strike sporadically on the break. Jean-Matteo Bahoya’s early drive was one of few shots that tested the Napoli goalkeeper, and ultimately, the visitors’ tactical discipline frustrated Napoli and claimed them a valuable away point.
'They've learned catenaccio well' - Conte speaks out
After the match, Napoli boss Conte expressed his frustration while also acknowledging Frankfurt’s tactical execution. Speaking to Sky Sport, he remarked: “They’ve learned how to play the Italian-style catenaccio system well. If we had played a game like that in Germany, they’d have called it old-fashioned football. We’re trying to bring a more European feel to the game.”
Conte underlined that the result was not due to a lack of commitment from his players. “It’s disappointing not to have scored, but I can’t fault my team for their commitment and dedication,” he said.
When asked about absences affecting the side, Conte continued, “It’s not fair to talk about absences, especially since [Romelu] Lukaku should be mentioned as well. The team has absorbed [Kevin] De Bruyne’s absence. We were short in the middle, but we're finding solutions. We need to work toward a goal.”
Catenaccio makes a return
Once the hallmark of Italian football identity, the famous catenaccio style emphasised deep defensive organisation, a sweeper behind the line, and fast counterattacks. While the traditional version has faded from elite football, its principles remain in modern disciplined low-block systems.
Frankfurt’s approach resembled that philosophy, narrow lines, limited spaces between defenders, and calculated transitions. Their plan forced Napoli into predictable wide combinations and shots from less dangerous zones.
Conte later added that Napoli actually dominated the match, telling reporters: “It was a high-level match and we dominated. If we had finished today, we would have won 2-0 or 3-0 and we’d be talking about a great Napoli.” Despite Napoli’s 64% possession, the German side controlled key defensive zones and rarely appeared stretched.
Conte’s reaction suggests a wider concern that Napoli are struggling to convert territorial dominance into cutting edge without injured creative leaders like De Bruyne who is out for long due to a serious thigh injury. Their decision-making and chemistry in the final third remain unresolved issues as fixtures tighten.
Qualifications hanging on thread
The draw leaves Napoli on four points after four Champions League matches, still in contention but under pressure to secure qualification. They will host Qarabag on November 25, a match that now feels must-win, while Frankfurt face Atalanta a day later.
Domestically, Napoli travel to face Bologna on Sunday, at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara. With back-to-back scoreless performances, Conte will demand sharper finishing, quicker attacking combinations, and greater confidence around the box.
Napoli’s season remains salvageable and structurally stable, but the margin for error is shrinking. A solution in the final third must arrive soon, or their Champions League campaign may yet slip away.
