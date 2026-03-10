Goal.com
Piero Hincapie is already an Arsenal cult hero - so where does Myles Lewis-Skelly fit into the Gunners' future?

Arsenal came out of the 2025 summer transfer window as one of its perceived winners. They didn't go toe-to-toe with reigning Premier League champions Liverpool in terms of bringing in star talent, but they stacked their squad full of enough quality so they wouldn't be hit as hard if they suffered another injury crisis this season. Their 2024-25 campaign was derailed in large part due to a drop in talent beyond their strongest XI.

Heading into the final week of the window, it seemed Arsenal had wrapped up their business. Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard, Noni Madueke, Cristhian Mosquera, Viktor Gyokeres and Eberechi Eze arrived for a combined £250 million ($334m) before add-ons. But with deadline day approaching, new sporting director Andrea Berta and manager Mikel Arteta had one more target in mind.

Bayer Leverkusen's Piero Hincapie, capable of playing at centre-back, left-back and even wing-back, was fleetingly linked with Tottenham, while there had also been suggestions of interest from Liverpool and Atletico Madrid in the not-too-distant past. Arsenal, sensing they still needed more depth in defence, threw their hat into the ring and agreed a loan-to-buy deal.

Now, on the eve of the Gunners' Champions League last-16 meeting with Leverkusen, it is being reported that Arsenal will trigger the £45m ($60m) purchase clause in the Ecuador international's contract. Every party directly involved in the transaction will be a winner, but what of those who have been negatively impacted, namely academy graduate and fan-favourite Myles Lewis-Skelly?

    Breakout

    Arsenal's injury crisis of 2024-25 ensured the season was all but a write-off. The Gunners still did finish second in the Premier League and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League for the first time since 2009, but that was all they had to shout about from a team perspective.

    Regarding personnel, however, the emergence of Lewis-Skelly as a first-team player was a huge success. He became a bit of a hero among Arsenal fans for picking up a booking before even taking to the pitch for his debut in a 2-2 draw at Manchester City, having supposedly passed on a message to goalkeeper David Raya to waste time. This led to Erling Haaland asking who the teenager even was.

    By December 2024, Lewis-Skelly had gone from benchwarmer to starting left-back. Summer signing Riccardo Calafiori couldn't stay fit and Arteta had grown tired of Oleksandr Zinchenko, who too was an unreliable fitness bet. Lewis-Skelly became a mainstay and ended up making 39 senior appearances during his first year as a senior player.

    There were some memorable moments along the way, too. In the reverse fixture against City, a resounding 5-1 thrashing, Lewis-Skelly mimicked Haaland's zen celebration while he was one of the very best players on either team across the two legs of Arsenal's Champions League quarter-final elimination of Real Madrid. He was fast-tracked into the England setup, becoming the youngest-ever player to score on their Three Lions debut.

    Drop down pecking order

    The story of Lewis-Skelly's 2025-26 hasn't been anywhere near as successful. He's made only two starts in the Premier League - and featured for only 33 minutes in 2026 - having mainly been used in Arsenal's three other competitions instead.

    Arteta spent the first half of the season using Calafiori as his first-choice left-back, which was the plan for 2024-25 before he was sidelined with various injuries.

    "He's been really stable, some big performances. He's a big contributor to what we're doing defensively as well. He gives us a lot in attack with his position and his threat. He continues to create chaos for the opposition," Arteta said of Calafiori in November.

    But the Italian has found himself in and out of the treatment room again in recent months, opening the vacancy at left-back again. This time, Hincapie has been the one to get the nod.

    'Extremely dominant'

    Those who have Arsenal fans in their lives will know that Hincapie has been in fine form of late because of the way he has been described. Many have claimed the Ecuadorian 'has that dog in him', others decreed 'he's stupidly locked in, because sometimes he's stupid but he's always locked in', and so on and so forth. You kind of get the picture.

    The point is Hincapie has typified that new breed of Arsenal player in the Arteta era, one who mixes technical ability and physical aggression with a strong mental fortitude.

    "[He's had] a bit more time with the team. A sequence of games where, probably, physically, he's in a much better place. He's been extremely dominant in all the defensive actions," Arteta recently said of Hincapie.

    "He understands what we want in the attacking part as well much better, all the set-pieces, all the aspects that are relative to the game model that we have. He's very much liked amongst the players, you can see that the way they interact and react with him. I'm very pleased that he's showing that up."

    Full-circle moment

    Due to UEFA having more lenient rules on loan players featuring against parent clubs, Hincapie is eligible to face Leverkusen on Wednesday. It will be his first return to the BayArena, where he helped Leverkusen win their first-ever Bundesliga title in 2024, and the occasion promises to be hugely emotional.

    "My time at Bayer 04 has given me a lot, not just as a footballer. I grew in confidence and maturity in Leverkusen, and here I learned what is possible with hard work and commitment," Hincapie said upon his exit last summer. "I will never forget the support of all the staff and fans at Bayer 04 and I wish the club all the best for a continued successful future."

    Sporting director Simon Rolfes, meanwhile, heralded Hincapie as a player and person that Leverkusen should admire for all he did and what he represents.

    "Piero Hincapie is a prime example of our concept of developing young players with outstanding talent into professionals with whom we can achieve our own goals, while at the same time establishing them at the very top of the world at club and national team level," Rolfes said. "We have also successfully followed this path with Piero, who now wants to prove himself in a different environment. In view of an exceptionally good time together in Leverkusen, we wish him all the best for the future with a heavy heart."

    'Have to perform at club level'

    As Hincapie prepares to take in the flooding tributes from his parent/former club, it must be a strange time for Lewis-Skelly. His boyhood team could win the quadruple, but he's had such little influence on their campaign so far. With three months to go until the World Cup, his hopes of making the England squad are fading fast, only one year removed from emerging as a potential cornerstone for the Three Lions.

    Thomas Tuchel sent a public warning to Lewis-Skelly last October, one month before he was dropped from the England fold: "To just be a good citizen in camp will not be enough over the course of a year. He was a very good player in camp, a very good team-mate in camp. But being a good team-mate in camp may not be good enough to stay the whole year with us. You have to perform at club level on a regular basis.

    "In the last camp he got the credit, that I was convinced we have to take care of him and nominate him because we accelerated his career. It was our responsibility after we called him last season. So we stick to this. He was now part of a very successful camp so he gets the reward for that. But if you remember he was not part of the 20-man squad in the match in Serbia.

    "Still, his behaviour was outstanding, even if he was not part of the squad. His training, his attitude, his attitude to push and support the guys on the pitch was outstanding and of the highest level. He is one of the players who benefits from this decision, from sticking with the same squad, but the performances [for Arsenal] will be a key factor in the next month. He benefits also from the proximity of the camps and that [the last one] was three weeks ago."

    After he was dropped by Tuchel, Arteta offered a message of support. "When you look at his age, what he's already done, he's just remarkable. So don't look at the one [bad] moment what is happening for you because maybe it happens for the right reason and today you cannot see it," he said, before proceeding to limit Lewis-Skelly's minutes to an even greater extent.

    Still hope?

    Maybe the subtext of Arteta's message is that Lewis-Skelly shouldn't feel the pressure of needing to play as often as he did in his debut season. Maybe that was a rare occurrence due to the extent of Arsenal's injury problems. Maybe the longer-term view is development isn't linear and there's plenty of time for Lewis-Skelly to play, particularly at a club like Arsenal where they pride themselves on the use of homegrown talent at an elite level.

    Earlier this season, it was reported that Lewis-Skelly was working closely with assistant coach Gabriel Heinze, once a left-back for Argentina and Manchester United, on different aspects of his game, including crossing and how best to get into attacking areas. There is, however, another potential point of entry for him back into the fold.

    Coming through the Arsenal academy, Lewis-Skelly was a dynamic midfielder. He was fond of beating players off the dribble and progressing the ball up the pitch by himself whenever opportunity allowed. In the current senior setup, Zubimendi (first) and Declan Rice (third) rank in the top three for most minutes played by Arsenal players this season, with both surpassing 3,000 already. A more optimistic view is they need a rest, while pessimists would say they're the players most at risk of serious injury. Either way, it's an avenue that could open up for Lewis-Skelly.

    With his 20th birthday not until September, time is on Lewis-Skelly's side. It's far too soon for him to panic, even if it means missing out on a World Cup squad this summer. There'll be more chances to represent England, it shouldn't be his main concern at this point of his young career.

    There's no reason why Lewis-Skelly and Hincapie can't co-exist in the same Arsenal squad or even the same line up. They can make history together.

