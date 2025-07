This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Philadelphia Union sensation Cavan Sullivan shares insights with rising stars ahead of 2025 MLS NEXT Pro All-Star game MLS NEXT Pro C. Sullivan Philadelphia Union Major League Soccer The rising star took to social media to offer advice to the 44 young talents selected for the All-Star Game Sullivan stresses cherishing every moment on the field

More than 65 percent of former MLS NEXT All-Stars turned pro

Austin event showcases 44 top youth prospects Article continues below Next Match Major League Soccer PHI MTL Match preview