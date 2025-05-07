Performing live is what she does: Midge Purce starts for Gotham FC by day, stars on Broadway by night

Purce stepped onto the Broadway stage to perform the opening monologue of 'Chicago'

When Midge Purce stepped onto the Broadway stage to perform the opening monologue for Chicago, it was as if she was walking onto the soccer pitch, moments before a big match. There were lights. There were fans. There were eyes on her. And of course, there was noise and the pressure to perform.

While this time Purce was swapping her cleats and Gotham FC uniform for a two-piece black set, the way she prepared for this moment was all too familiar.

In 2023, Purce led Gotham to its first NWSL Championship. She was named NWSL Championship MVP. For the next year, Purce was sidelined due to an ACL injury and was forced to watch her team from the sidelines - a year-plus of reflection and difficult choices. New York and New Jersey fans everywhere were thrilled when Purce announced that she was re-signing with Gotham ahead of the 2025 season, and since she's been back on the pitch her role has quickly shifted into a starting role.

Now, starring on Broadway? A little different. This opportunity wasn't in Purce's pipeline of dreams, however when the opportunity presented itself, she handled it as she would any major game or call up.

“It’s an incredible honor to step onto the Broadway stage in Chicago,” she said. “I’ve always poured my heart into everything I do, and this is no different. Performing in a show with such legacy and power is something I take seriously - and I couldn’t be more excited to embrace this challenge and celebrate the magic of live performance.”