Perfect 10s: Erling Haaland, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe & the 16 players to have earned rare 10/10 rating from L’Equipe

The French news outlet is famously harsh in its scoring system, but occasionally performances come along that leave them awestruck.

Ademola Lookman wrote his name into Atalanta and Europa League folklore on Wednesday, as the former Everton and Fulham winger netted a stunning hat-trick to win the Italian side's first European trophy, as well as ending Bayer Leverkusen's extraordinary 51-match unbeaten run.

That isn't all achieved, however, as his performance earned a placed him an exclusive club of players to earn a 10/10 rating from the notoriously harsh critics at L’Equipe. The French news outlet is famed for its no-nonsense approach to performance scoring, and it's rare for anybody to impress them enough that a perfect mark is handed out.

Sometimes, though, the mask slips and they are left with no choice but to recognise the exploits of those that put in faultless displays, with GOAL on hand to run you through the 16 players that have seen that ultimate accolade bestowed upon them: