Pep Guardiola overtakes Sir Alex Ferguson as Man City crash out of Champions League with Real Madrid loss - but can he catch Carlo Ancelotti?

Despite the devastating exit, the second leg marked a monumental personal achievement for the Catalan manager. It was his 191st match in the dugout in Europe's premier competition, officially taking him past legendary Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson.

He had equalled the iconic Scotsman’s tally of 190 games during the disastrous first leg in Spain. His remarkable longevity in the tournament reflects his sustained excellence across highly successful spells with Barcelona, Bayern Munich and his current club, where he has consistently reached the latter stages of the competition over the past decade.