‘Behind one man’ - Why Pep Guardiola is not the Premier League GOAT as exit talk builds around Man City boss

The core of the argument rests on the level of institutional support provided to Guardiola compared to the monumental task Ferguson faced at Old Trafford. Pulis highlights that while City’s hierarchy was tailor-made for the Catalan's arrival, Ferguson had to overhaul a club that had spent nearly two decades in the wilderness.

He explained: "If you look back at when Pep joined City in 2016 and how seamlessly they both took to each other, you also have to remember what was in place before he was appointed. Both Txiki Begiristain and Ferran Soriano were already at the club, as director of football and chief executive, and both had worked with Pep at Barcelona.

"They wanted him at City and both of them understood the identity and direction he would want the club to take when he eventually took the reins. Mancini and Pellegrini were both completely different characters but had done exceptionally well at City and both won the title there.

When Sir Alex arrived at United, they had not won the title for 19 years. The biggest difference between him and Pep, though, is that Sir Alex had to knock everything down and build it up again, himself.

"He had people like Bobby Charlton and Martin Edwards there, who recognised it would take time and stuck with him when he had some bad moments in the early years, but it was down to him to do most of the work, from signing players and selling them, to producing a crop of outstanding young players and putting them in the team."