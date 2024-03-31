Pep Guardiola absolutely loses it at Jack Grealish & confronts Arsenal defender Gabriel as Man City boss airs his frustrations following bore draw with Gunners
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola had a heated discussion with Jack Grealish after Sunday's goalless draw against Arsenal in the Premier League.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Guardiola confronted Grealish after full-time
- Man City boss ranted at England international
- Then got involved in Haaland-Gabriel discussion