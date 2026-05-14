Pep Guardiola 'so impressed' by Man City academy as U18s beat rivals Man Utd in FA Youth Cup final

Following the final whistle, Guardiola was quick to laud the work being done behind the scenes at the club. The Catalan coach, who frequently integrates youth prospects into his senior training sessions, noted that the victory was a testament to the long-term vision established by the Blues’ hierarchy.

“I want to congratulate Oliver Reiss, his staff, the players and everyone working in our academy on winning the FA Youth Cup,” said Guardiola. "Success in this competition is another example of how good this club is at creating a winning mentality and producing top young players. Every season I am so impressed by the talent that we produce here at the CFA - I see it when the young players train with us. I hope everyone in the academy enjoys this achievement because it is a reward for all the hard work and commitment not just from this season, but years of hard work.”



