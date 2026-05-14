Getty Images Sport
Pep Guardiola 'so impressed' by Man City academy as U18s beat rivals Man Utd in FA Youth Cup final
Guardiola hails elite academy mentality
Following the final whistle, Guardiola was quick to laud the work being done behind the scenes at the club. The Catalan coach, who frequently integrates youth prospects into his senior training sessions, noted that the victory was a testament to the long-term vision established by the Blues’ hierarchy.
“I want to congratulate Oliver Reiss, his staff, the players and everyone working in our academy on winning the FA Youth Cup,” said Guardiola. "Success in this competition is another example of how good this club is at creating a winning mentality and producing top young players. Every season I am so impressed by the talent that we produce here at the CFA - I see it when the young players train with us. I hope everyone in the academy enjoys this achievement because it is a reward for all the hard work and commitment not just from this season, but years of hard work.”
- Getty Images Sport
Heskey the hero in derby drama
The match itself lived up to the pre-match hype, with City requiring a moment of magic to settle the contest in the closing stages. After Floyd Samba had opened the scoring with a stunning free-kick, United levelled through a Godwill Kukonki header, leaving the tie balanced on a knife-edge as the clock ticked toward extra time.
It was Reigan Heskey who grabbed the headlines with a brilliant individual winner in the 87th minute. The young winger’s decisive strike confirmed City’s fifth title in the competition, adding to their previous triumphs in 1986, 2008, 2020 and 2024, and sparking wild celebrations among the home support.
Academy director reflects on momentous occasion
Academy director Thomas Kruecken echoed Guardiola's sentiments, emphasising that the FA Youth Cup remains a secondary but vital benchmark for the club's development goals. He highlighted the consistency of the program, which has now seen City reach the final in three consecutive campaigns.
“Winning the FA Youth Cup is always a key target for us at the start of each season, so to see the team lift the trophy is a momentous occasion and an achievement everyone in the academy should be immensely proud of," Kruecken said. “Our results throughout the competition have shown how much the FA Youth Cup means to Oliver, his staff and the players. They have been superb. They have shown the importance of performing when it counts, in a final."
- Getty Images Sport
Chasing a historic national double
While the celebrations at the Joie Stadium were heartfelt, the focus quickly shifts to further silverware. Having already secured the Under-18 Premier League North title, City are now preparing for a national showdown at Stamford Bridge on May 22 to determine the undisputed champions of the age group.
Kruecken noted the importance of the collective effort, stating: “This moment would also not be possible without the hard work of everyone connected to the club. So many people have worked closely with the squad throughout their progression up the age groups, providing the best environment possible for our players to develop not just into fantastic football players, but amazing people also. I am so proud to not only lead the academy, but to work with so many talented people at City.”