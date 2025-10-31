Pep Guardiola gives positive injury updates on Erling Haaland and Rodri as Man City boss hails 'extraordinary' Antoine Semenyo before Bournemouth clash

Rodri has not featured for City since injuring his hamstring in the first half of the 1-0 win at Brentford on October 5. The Spaniard has had a lot of misfortune with injuries since tearing his ACL in September 2024 and missing almost all of last season. He suffered a muscle injury against Al-Hilal in the Club World Cup, forcing him to miss the start of this season. He missed the game against Burnley after complaining of pain in his knee, a week before he hurt his hamstring while playing against Brentford.

Guardiola said Rodri would be back for Sunday's game at the Etihad Stadium although he stressed that he might not be available to start the game or complete 90 minutes. "I think he will be ready to help us. I don't know from the beginning but hopefully he can be with us," he said. "Everybody is desperate to play. He has been out a few times and we all know how important he is for us."