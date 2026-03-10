Pedro Porro breaks silence on apparent touchline outburst at Tottenham boss Igor Tudor

Tudor has publicly acknowledged that while the Champions League remains a prestigious "extra," the club's primary objective is undeniably Premier League survival. The manager views the continental stage as a "free hit" to experiment with new ideas and break the negative habits that have plagued the team this year. "I believe that these kinds of games can help us to switch in the right way," Tudor remarked.

"This is a normal thing that this [Champions League] is something extra, but that doesn't mean that we don't want to pass to the next round. Of course, it's very important. It's important. We have to grow, so it can be an opportunity. A totally different mentality can be used in this kind of game. Maybe this can help us to see which problems we have. I believe that these kinds of games can help us to switch in the right way, but always focus on us, to grow as a team, to do things better and that's the point."