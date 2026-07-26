Pedro Neto’s asking price impacted by Bradley Barcola & Yan Diomande - with Man City & Liverpool warned transfer deal for Chelsea winger will not come ‘cheap’

Chelsea are prepared to demand a significant transfer fee for Neto, having been alerted to the massive price tags placed on other high-profile wingers in the current market. According to the Daily Mail, the west London giants are not under immediate pressure to sell the Portuguese international, but they are fully aware of the rising costs associated with elite attacking talent and will not sell him on the cheap.

The stance comes at a time when wingers are in high demand but short supply across the continent. Manchester City and Liverpool have both been heavily linked with a move for the 26-year-old, who has established himself as a key creative force when fit. Furthermore, interest from the Saudi Pro League remains a factor, providing Chelsea with additional leverage in negotiations.



