'Pay attention!' - Neymar Brazil squad snub prompts Romario to send furious message to Carlo Ancelotti

Speaking with Jornal O Dia, Romario was scathing regarding the strict fitness criteria applied to players of Neymar's calibre, arguing that elite talent should always take precedence. The 1994 World Cup hero asserted: “A star player has to play. The national team is the place for the best and most talented. Preparation for the World Cup lasts a month, sufficient time for an athlete to recover, both physically and technically, to gain match rhythm, and to build chemistry with the group.

“Everyone knows it, but it is always necessary to repeat it: it is better to have a star player like Neymar, even when he is not at 100%, than to call up any other player. Talent must not be wasted. And a coach can never do without it. I still hold out hope of seeing Neymar prove on the pitch, in the Brazilian Championship, that he deserves to be on the final list and bring home the sixth world title.

“I want to make it clear that while I am fully in favour of Neymar going, I will continue to support the pursuit of the ‘Hexa’ even if he doesn’t. But the message is clear: Pay attention, mister!”