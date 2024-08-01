The U.S. U23 men qualified for Olympic quarterfinals for the first time since 2000, and here's how they can make history

The U.S. U23 Men's national team will be in rare territory when they face Morocco in Friday's quarterfinal match in the 2024 Summer Olympics.

This is the first time in 24 years the U.S. will be playing in the knockout stages of the Games. It's a significant development for a men's program that has only advanced out of the group stages once (in 2000) since the Olympic soccer became an Under-23 tournament in the 1992 Summer Games.

Should the Americans advance, they would book a trip to the medal rounds, which would be monumental for Marko Mitrovic and his squad -- the U.S. men have never earned a medal in soccer in the modern Olympic era.

The U.S. have the opportunity to turn the tide when they kick things off against Morocco at 9 a.m. ET Friday.