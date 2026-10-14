'I question his timing' - Paul Robinson admits he 'actually quite likes' Lisandro Martinez's honesty despite defender's outburst at Man Utd chiefs after Atletico Madrid defeat

The fiery critique emerged after Martinez publicly slammed technical director Jason Wilcox for failing to build upon the hard-won foundations laid to return the club to Europe's elite stage this season.

Expressing his frustration over the executive team's transfer strategy, Martinez had earlier told Amazon Prime: "I have to control myself a lot. But sometimes it's a reflection in the mirror of how is our club at the moment.

"We did a fantastic season last season. And now we expect more from the top, from up, to bring more players to compete because many teams bring many players as well, and today also Atletico they have an amazing team and they deserved to win today.

"I expect more from our technical director. I would have to be honest, as the players, we have to do more, but it's just important when you make a strong squad to be ready for this kind of night."

Lamenting the loss of last season's momentum while dismissing the idea that sacking the manager is a quick fix, Martinez added: "Last season we did everything, we create the base to be an amazing team. It's annoying, disappointing to come here and I'm not seeing my team trying to get an amazing result here, it's disappointing.

"You start changing, changing, changing manager. But what about other areas? I can't say more."