Paul Pogba brutally told he’s had ‘three good years in his entire career’ as former Serie A rival takes aim at ex-Man Utd & Juventus midfielder

Nainggolan had opportunities to follow Pogba to Juve at various intervals when performing at the peak of his powers, but always shunned that interest. That is because the charismatic midfielder, who was known for his bold haircuts, wanted to test himself fully at all times.

He said: “I used to play Football Manager and I never picked the strongest team. When a club like Roma wins the title, it is a celebration for 20 years. At Juventus you have to win it every year, it is a completely different feeling.”

Nainggolan - who starred in Italy for the likes of Cagliari, Roma and Inter - believes that Juve were always given preferential treatment by match officials. He added: “When they inaugurated the Juventus Stadium, I played there with Cagliari and we drew 1-1 thanks to a non-existent penalty given to Juventus.

“Then I arrived at Roma, first game at the same stadium, we lost 3-2 with two penalties that were given outside the box. Everyone saw it. It is the truth, only not everyone can bring themselves to say it.”