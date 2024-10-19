Juventus v AC Milan - Pre-Season FriendlyGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

Paul Pogba's Juventus career is over as director confirms Serie A giants are 'invested in different players'

Paul Pogba is likely to leave Juventus as a free agent after director Cristiano Giuntoli confirmed that they are "invested in different players".

  • Pogba preparing for his return in March
  • Revealed that he wants to continue at Juve
  • However, the Bianconeri are looking beyond him
