Juventus v AC Milan - Pre-Season FriendlyGetty Images Sport
Ritabrata Banerjee

'Super motivated' Paul Pogba backed for sensational Man Utd return after doping ban reduction as Juventus exit talk ramps up

P. PogbaManchester UnitedTransfersJuventusPremier LeagueSerie A

Louis Saha has backed Paul Pogba to make a sensational return to Manchester United after seeing his doping ban reduced.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Saha wants to see Pogba at Man Utd
  • Frenchman set to return in March 2025
  • Juventus likely to terminate his current contract
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below