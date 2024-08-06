Pau Victor: Barcelona's long-term Robert Lewandowski replacement lighting up Blaugrana's pre-season

Having joined on a five-year deal in July, the 22-year-old has already usurped Vitor Roque in the pecking order in Catalunya

Robert Lewandowski can't last forever. New Barcelona manager Hansi Flick may be able to get some new life out of the soon-to-be 36-year-old, but the Blaugrana, at some point, need to start thinking about the future.

It seemed, just eight months ago, that Brazilian Vitor Roque would be the answer to their concerns. But with an exit already looming for the big-money teenager, Barca seem to have moved on in their search for a reliable Lewandowski back-up. And in Pau Victor, they just might have found their man.

The Girona academy graduate has been Barca's player of the summer so far, scoring three goals in two pre-season games - including a brace to bury Real Madrid in a high-intensity Clasico 'friendly'. But who is the 22-year-old who has never made a top-flight appearance that now looks set for a role at one of Europe's biggest clubs?

GOAL runs the rule over the player Barca hope can become their long-term Lewandowski replacement.