'I hope he was hacked!' - Patrice Evra slams Paul Scholes for Michael Carrick dig and reminds Gary Neville of woeful Valencia spell in call for support for Man Utd boss

Evra firmly stated that Carrick has done a great job at Old Trafford and urged his former teammates to support the interim manager. Speaking to Stake, he said: "I hope Paul Scholes' Instagram story is fake, I hope he was hacked. To be honest, I'm not surprised at that from Scholesy. He was the quietest player I've ever played with in my entire career. Now, in the media, he drops bombshells. I really don't understand the lack of support behind Michael Carrick; he's one of us and he's doing very well.

"There's been negative analysis from Scholesy, but also from Roy Keane and Gary Neville. It annoys me because we want to be in the top four, and those comments are unnecessary. But this is what you do when you work in TV. You can't be positive; you have to be negative. People can't forget what they have done as a manager. As players, they're legends, but as managers, they haven't done a great job."