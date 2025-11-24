AFP
Patrice Evra's painkiller hell - Man Utd legend reveals staggering state of problem as he took 38 pills per DAY
Evra reveals painkiller issues as he promotes all-natural supplements
Evra has lifted the lid on the extraordinary level of pain management he endured during his professional career, detailing a regime that at one stage involved taking 38 pills per day. The former Manchester United and France left-back admitted that the constant physical strain of elite football left him relying heavily on painkillers to get through matches, even though he felt truly 100 per cent fit only a handful of times. His revelation came as he announced his new role as an investor and ambassador for KURK, a natural anti-inflammatory supplement he believes could help younger players avoid the same cycle.
Evra explained that the wear and tear of nearly two decades at the top level left him feeling he had little choice but to keep playing through injury. He described painkillers as a routine part of the job, something he turned to even when struggling physically, because the demands of elite football did not allow him time to rest properly. His move into promoting natural pain management methods reflects his desire to advocate for healthier long-term solutions after seeing the negative effects of medication overuse within the sport.
The 44-year-old retired defender now views his post-football health as a priority and hopes his admission will highlight an issue affecting many professionals. His comments follow growing concern within the game after several players have spoken publicly about painkiller addiction, dependency and long-term side effects.
“I was taking 38 pills per day,” Evra shared as he announced his personal investment in KURK, as well as his endorsement as a brand ambassador. “I maybe played more than 700 professional games, and when people ask, ‘How many games did you play where you felt 100 per cent fit?’ I would probably say maybe five. Throughout my career, I was constantly reaching for painkillers – it was part of the job.”
“At that level, sometimes even if you're injured, you don't have a choice but to play. And what's the easy solution? Taking painkillers.” Since retirement, Evra went on to admit, the former defender shared that he believes his biggest investment is “investing in his body”.
Painkillers and their never-ending grip on the footballing world
Several former players have warned about the risks of heavy painkiller use in professional sport, with Evra’s testimony echoing many of their experiences. Former Liverpool goalkeeper Chris Kirkland has also spoken publicly about his own addiction to Tramadol, a substance now banned by WADA after being widely used in football for years. Meanwhile, former Premier League striker Ivan Klasnic successfully sued a previous club for repeatedly prescribing him painkillers despite his kidney issues, winning a £4 million payout. Former Liverpool star Daniel Agger also recently revealed that he suffers from chronic back pain after ignoring his back injury and resorting to painkillers.
Evra’s move into promoting natural anti-inflammatory alternatives comes after a long career built on remarkable consistency and availability. Despite playing more than 725 club matches, his injury record was relatively clear of major long-term layoffs, but this durability evidently came at a high hidden cost.
Evra's mission to educate about painkiller addictions
Evra now sees his mission as educating the next generation of footballers about long-term health, aiming to ensure they avoid the same dependence he fell into during his peak years. As he continues to champion natural recovery methods, he is expected to take on an increasingly prominent ambassadorial role in conversations about player welfare. With more former professionals speaking out, the pressure may increase on clubs and governing bodies to reform pain management practices in elite football.
KURK co-founder Trent Scanlen welcomed Evra’s involvement, saying: “The benefit of Evra’s involvement was that he had ‘lived the physical toll of elite sport’. So when he says KURK works, it carries real weight. His passion for wellbeing and performance makes him the perfect partner to help us bring KURK to the world.”
