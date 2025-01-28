Paris Saint-Germain wages: Who is the best paid player at Les Parisiens and everything you need to know about PSG's salary bill

How much do the PSG players earn annually and who receives the most into their account?

Paris Saint-Germain are considered one of Europe's football powerhouses, with their dominance in Ligue 1 solidifying their stature. The acquisition by Qatari billionaire Nasser al-Khelaifi has propelled PSG to global prominence, both on and off the pitch.

Despite their national success, PSG's pursuit of the UEFA Champions League trophy remains elusive, which is surprising given their financial strength and track record of signing top-tier talent like Neymar, Lionel Messi, and Kylian Mbappe. This failure to secure Europe's top prize has been a major puzzle for the club.

However, following Mbappe's departure, PSG have shifted their strategy. The focus is now on building a squad that balances youthful potential with experienced players. The club aims to invest in young talent capable of delivering world-class performances for the long term, while still spending big, in hopes of finally capturing the Champions League title they've long coveted.

So, who is the highest earner at the Parc des Princes this season? And who is on the opposite end of the spectrum?

GOAL delved into the numbers from Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross and on an annual basis