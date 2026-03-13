Ousmane Dembele to Man City?! Truth behind meeting with Ballon d'Or winner's agent revealed

Amid the growing noise, transfer specialist Romano has moved to clarify the situation and dampen the exit rumours. He confirmed that while a meeting did take place, it was not centred on the Frenchman's departure. "The meeting between agent Moussa Sissoko and Manchester City's Hugo Viana was not about a potential deal for Ousmane Dembele," Romano posted on social media. He further emphasised that there are "no talks or contacts at this stage" between the Premier League champions and the player’s camp, suggesting that the encounter may have involved other clients or business.