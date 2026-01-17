AFP
Ousmane Dembele, that is outrageous! Ballon d'Or winner scores insane lob to finish off incredible individual goal for PSG against Lille
PSG bounce back from surprise cup exit by beating Lille
Looking to bounce back from their surprise 1-0 loss against city rivals Paris FC in the Coupe de France round of 32, Luis Enrique’s PSG secured a morale-boosting victory over Bruno Genesio’s Lille.
The hosts had star man Dembele to thank as the forward stepped up when needed, breaking the deadlock after just 13 minutes as he found the bottom corner with a lovely right-footed finish from outside the penalty area.
Not content with scoring one brilliant goal on the night, the former Barcelona man then outdid himself by rounding off a brilliant individual effort by lobbing Lille goalkeeper Berke Ozer just after the hour mark.
Dembele builds on brilliant first-half strike with fabulous lob
Latching onto possession after a free-flowing PSG move, Dembele was calmness personified as he sidestepped two Lille defenders inside the box, rather than get a rushed shot away. The 28-year-old - aware that a third Lille defender was approaching him from behind - then pulled the ball back with his left foot, before teeing himself up with a deft touch with his right.
Realising that Ozer was in no man’s land, Dembele then scooped the ball over the Lille shot-stopper and into the back of the net, which sent the home supporters into Parc des Princes into raptures.
With the damage already done, Dembele was then replaced after 76 minutes as PSG added a third late on through substitute Bradley Barcola, with Luis Enrique’s men moving two points clear of Lens thanks to the result.
France international could be in contention for Puskas prize
After scoring a stunning second against fourth-placed Lille, France international Dembele could be a contender for the next Puskas award - an annual prize which is presented to the player who has netted the most beautiful goal of the calendar year.
Independiente winger Santiago Montiel scooped the 2025 gong after his effort against Independiente Rivadavia in Argentina’s Primera Division pipped Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice’s wonderful free-kick against Real Madrid in the Champions League.
PSG boss Luis Enrique raves over Dembele's 'PlayStation goal'
Describing Dembele’s strike as a “PlayStation goal”, Luis Enrique - who celebrated his 100th win as PSG head coach against Lille - said after the game: “Only a player with Ousmane's quality can do that. Everyone will say that Ousmane is the best player, but for me, no, we still need to see the best version of Ousmane defensively, because we need a player like him with a defensive mentality.
“He showed that last year and this year, he needs to continue like that. We need to improve that. I think that today, Ousmane made some incredible offensive moves, but he's lacking on the defensive side. He's the leader of this team in that defensive aspect.”
And when describing the game as a whole, the former Barcelona and Spain manager added: “It was a difficult game. They were able to easily escape our pressure. That's unusual because our pressing is usually effective.
"Today, the first half was terrible without the ball, and with the ball we lacked precision and quality, so it was very difficult. We were able to change the way we pressed a little bit in the second half, and that changed the game.
“We had a better second half, but the result definitely doesn't reflect the difference between Lille and Paris Saint-Germain in this game.”
Parisians to return to Champions League against Sporting CP
Despite returning to the summit following the win over Lille, PSG could drop back down to second if Pierre Sage’s Lens defeat Auxerre at Stade Bollaert-Delelis on Saturday afternoon.
Next up for PSG is a trip to Portuguese giants Sporting CP in the Champions League, with the defending champions currently third in the standings and on course to automatically qualify for the last-16 phase.
