Ousmane Dembele 'clearly deserves' to win Ballon d'Or ahead of Lamine Yamal as France boss Didier Deschamps pledges support in PSG star's bid to win top prize
France head coach Didier Deschamps has rallied behind Ousmane Dembele and believes that the forward deserves to win this year's Ballon d'Or.
- Deschamps wants Dembele to win Ballon d'Or award
- Frenchman was PSG's top scorer in the 2024-25 season
- Was instrumental in Les Parisiens' quadruple achievement