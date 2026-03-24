Open VAR on the penalty in Juventus v Sassuolo: "The arm is very high; there was nothing there beforehand." Tonolini: "The issue wasn't whether it warranted a penalty, but whether there was actual contact. A clear penalty."

Referee: “No, no, no! No, no, not in my view, it’s definitely going down.”

VAR: “Wait, wait. Go on, it looks high to me. Wait, I’ve got another one… Yes, the arm looks very high, go on. I need to see the touch, wait… Yes, yes, yes. Stop the game, stop the game, stop the game, stop. Just a moment while I check the app.”

Referee: “No, it’s fine, we’re checking that, just a moment, they’re checking (speaking to the players on the pitch, ed.). They need to see a handball.”

VAR: “The point of contact is clear and it’s this one here (showing the image of Idzes’ outstretched arm, ed.). I want the point of contact clear, let’s look for it on a camera. Exactly, it’s this one here. Let’s check the app, there are no flags. Just a moment, I need to give you the right camera. There, that’s it, this is the best one. Matte, come here, I’m recommending an on-field review for a possible handball. Is the player number 21 or number 2? We’ll see later, the player is Sassuolo’s number 21.”

Referee: “Perfect, his bicep is moving, so his arm position is unnatural. There’s nothing before that, OK, it’s Sassuolo’s number 21.”