Ollie Watkins salary: How much does Aston Villa star earn per week and annually in Premier League?

Ollie Watkins joined Aston Villa in 2020 after spending three seasons with Brentford. The English striker signed for the Premier League side for a then club-record fee of £28 million. Watkins reunited with his former manager Dean Smith and quickly adapted to life at Villa Park.
Watkins has played a key role in Aston Villa’s resurgence in recent years, consistently scoring and leading the team’s forward line.
Under Unai Emery, Watkins made significant improvements, particularly during the 2023-24 season, where he scored 19 Premier League goals and provided 13 assists. His performances earned him the Aston Villa Official Supporters’ Club Player of the Season award.
The England international signed a five-year contract extension with the club in 2023, alongside a substantial pay raise.
While not among the top earners, Watkins earns a respectable salary playing in England. So, exactly how much does he make?
GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out!
*Salaries are gross