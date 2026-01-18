Oliver Glasner could be SACKED by Crystal Palace just two days after announcing end-of-season exit after board left 'angered' by manager's comments

Yet Glasner's exit could come far sooner with Palace now considering axing him as boss, according to Sky Sports. Parish has been left "bemused and angered" by Glasner's comments after defeat to Sunderland. Glasner told BBC Sport: "I feel we are being abandoned completely. I can't blame any player. They did everything they could and this has been going on for weeks and months now. We have 12, 13 players from the squad available and we feel no support. The worst thing is selling our captain one day before playing a Premier League game. We are preparing, it's the first (full) week we are training since September, and then we are selling our captain one day before a game. So I have no understanding of this. I have always kept my mouth (shut), but I can't because I have to defend these players, because it was the 35th game today. Yes we get under pressure here and we are unlucky. But again, you can't react, we can't help them, it makes it really tough."

