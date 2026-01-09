AFP
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to hold face-to-face talks with Manchester United over stunning Old Trafford return as interim manager
Solskjaer, Fletcher and Carrick all in the running
Fletcher took charge of his first game as interim boss on Wednesday night as United played out a 2-2 draw with relegation-threatened Burnley. The Scot will take charge for Sunday's FA Cup third round meeting with Brighton, but his future beyond the all-Premier League tie is in question.
The former midfielder may continue in the role until the end of the season as United wait until the summer before bringing in a permanent replacement for Amorim. And Solskjaer is hoping to take over at Old Trafford for the second time with the Norwegian set for face-to-face talks with United over a sensational return.
Solskjaer, though, is battling with Michael Carrick for the role after the former Middlesbrough boss held preliminary discussions with the United decision makers earlier this week. Carrick met with chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox on Thursday of a potential return to Old Trafford, while Solskjaer will meet with the pair this weekend.
Fletcher insists he hasn't spoken with Sir Jim over Man Utd position
Solskjaer has been out of work since leaving his role as Besiktas boss over the summer following their failure to secure European football. And the 52-year-old is the favourite to see out the season at the Old Trafford helm.
Carrick, who served as a first-team coach during Solskjaer's reign in Manchester between 2018 and 2021, is under serious consideration to take charge. The former midfielder took interim boss when Solskjaer was relieved of his duties in 2021, though there is no chance the pair will work together again.
Fletcher can't be ruled out of the running for the position having made a good impression since stepping into the Old Trafford dugout this week. Fletcher insists there have been no discussions over his long-term future at the club when asked if he had spoken with minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe about retaining his current caretaker role.
"I've not, no," replied Fletcher. "I speak to Omar and Jason, that's how the processes work. Honestly, the people in charge, Jason and Omar, have given me full responsibility to take control of these two games, make my own decisions, lead the team, guide the team, prepare the team, and that's what I've been doing.
"There's been no conversations with anybody outside of those two people in higher-up positions in the club."
Solskjaer return would be like 'groundhog day'
Solskjaer's return to Old Trafford wouldn't be welcomed with open arms. Former United right-back and current Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville believes that the former forward taking over from Fletcher would be like "Groundhog Day".
"They put Ryan [Giggs] in charge 10 years ago, then Ole came in charge and you go back to the old boys, then you go for a new one, then you go for more experience," Neville started.
"It is almost like a cycle, like a movie we have all seen before and Groundhog Day. What I do think is Ole is someone who absolutely loves the club, he knows the job, he has been in the job.
"The other names that have been mentioned - Michael Carrick, Ruud van Nistelrooy - these are really fantastic people. I trained with those guys for a lot of years. They love the club intensely, they get the club, but still they are going to come under a lot of pressure in this next four or five months if results don't go their way and they are going to have to be ready for that.
"Whoever is going to get it out of those three who are being mentioned, I wish them all the best because it is a tough role."
United 'should go with Eddie Howe'
Roy Keane, meanwhile, believes United should pursue Newcastle boss Eddie Howe as an Amorim successor. "I'd go with Eddie Howe. I like him. I like what he's done. He's managed a lot of games. When his teams are at it, they'll play good football. He has his critics, but I like what he's done at Newcastle," Keane said on Sky Sports.
"He's managed seven or 800 games. He's still a young man. I love his calmness. Maybe Man Utd need a little bit of that.
"We've seen with our previous [appointments], we like people with emotions, but he's got that calmness. The job he's done at Newcastle, Champions League and winning a cup, I'd be happy to see him go in there."
Neville echoed Keane's sentiments about the club's need to "remove the risks" and that United should opt for a manager with Premier League experience.
"They should remove the risks," Neville said. "It does look like that's going to be put off for another four or five months, which I don't disagree with because if they can get a Carlo Ancelotti or a Thomas Tuchel at the end of the season, a manager of that ilk, then you'd wait for them.
"For so long, over 12 years, the football has been really poor. If you think about the appointments over that time, Jose Mourinho is the only one who fits the criteria of the club.
"Knowing the league, remove the risks. Have they managed in the league and do they know the game here? Have they managed in Europe and done well in Champions League. Have they been successful and won titles? Can they handle big pressure and big atmosphere? They have to fit that criteria.
"You're looking at Ancelotti and Tuchel. They've been in England, won leagues, won the Champions League and managed big players. They won't get a bit scared if a pundit says something.
"My point is, if you think about that criteria, it only points towards two or three people."
