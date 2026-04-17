Ruud Nijstad: Twente's towering teen defender who has caught the attention of Barcelona, Bayern & Chelsea

Nijstad started being called into the Twente matchday squad when he was 17 and got his big chance when the club's captain Robin Propper got a head injury just eight minutes into the local derby against Heracles in October 2025. It was a fitting occasion for him to make his debut given he had effectively played in the youth academy of both sides due to their unusual setup.

But Nijstad had already nailed his colours to the mast of Twente and he delivered a top performance in a 2-1 win, being named man of the match by supporters that day.

"A very beautiful day," he said afterwards. "You work for this for a very long time. I have been playing in this academy for eight years, and you dream about playing here. The fact that it happened today after just a few minutes is truly amazing. It was a truly amazing moment, but my nerves were jangling. As the match progressed, I settled in better and better.

"I grew up with FC Twente from a young age, so for me it was nice that I got to come on as a substitute today. The derby is different from other matches, but you just approach it like a normal game. For me, it doesn't feel as heavy as it does for some."