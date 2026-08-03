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Celia Balf

NWSL Power Rankings: Utah Royals and North Carolina Courage pour on goals, Gotham FC hold onto top spot

NWSL

Sam Kerr and Gotham delivered twice, Utah put five past Portland and the Courage rejoined the conversation with a statement 5-0 win over Orlando.

Just when the NWSL appeared to be settling into a pecking order, Week 15 threw another wrench into the standings. Midweek games always create some chaos, and the Kansas City Current experienced both sides of it. They put five goals past Racing Louisville before settling for one point in a 1-1 draw with Angel City in their second game of the week.

Washington continued to look every bit the Shield favorite, particularly in a midweek 1-0 win over the Utah Royals. Even after Sunday’s loss to San Diego, the Spirit remain one of the league’s most complete teams. Trinity Rodman is also approaching some of the best form we’ve seen from the star forward, scoring eight goals to move into the Golden Boot conversation. Orlando Pride forward Barbra Banda still leads the race with 12 despite being away with Zambia at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

It was a high-scoring week across the league. Utah rebounded from its loss to Washington by stunning Portland 5-1 on Sunday, while the North Carolina Courage made their own statement with a 5-0 demolition of Orlando on Friday.

Gotham FC also continue to find a way despite their growing injury list, which now includes Emily Sonnett after she was ruled out for the remainder of the season with a knee injury. Even without Sonnett, Gotham beat Bay FC 1-0 on Wednesday before edging the Houston Dash on Saturday thanks to Sam Kerr.

This week’s Power Rankings required plenty of movement, so here’s where all 16 clubs stand heading into another pivotal week...

  • Chicago StarsGetty Images

    16Chicago Stars

    Prior ranking: 16

    Result: Lost 2-1 vs Racing Louisville

    Ramifications: The Stars continue to search for consistency, and while their performance against Racing showed flashes, another narrow defeat leaves them running out of opportunities to climb the table.

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  • Racing LouisvilleGetty Images

    15Racing Louisville

    Prior ranking: 15

    Result: Won 2-1 vs Chicago Stars

    Ramifications: Louisville desperately needed a response, and they got one. The club is still in second-to-last place in the standings, but it is now on 14 points after a much-needed three over the weekend.

  • Boston LegacyGetty Images

    14Boston Legacy

    Prior ranking: 12

    Result: 1-1 Draw vs Denver Summit

    Ramifications: Boston scored first, looking like they were going to pull away with three points against the other expansion side. Unfortunately, the Summit drew a penalty in the 72nd minute and converted from the spot. Boston are just behind the Summit in the league standings in 12th place.

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  • Denver Summit FCGetty Images

    13Denver Summit

    Prior ranking: 13

    Result: 1-1 Draw vs Boston Legacy

    Ramifications: Denver Summit had some questionable defensive decisions that kept Boston in the game; however, they were able to convert a penalty kick to even the scoreline. They still have to get more results and quickly to lock in a spot in the postseason, and Lindsey Heaps will have to start chipping in some goals to help them get there.

  • Kansas City CurrentGetty Images

    12Kansas City Current

    Prior ranking: 14

    Result: 1-1 Draw vs Angel City

    Ramifications: Kansas City will likely leave this one feeling like it dropped two points. While earning a result is never insignificant in the NWSL, the Current had an opportunity to build momentum and continue climbing the table but instead settled for a draw against an Angel City side eager to play spoiler.

  • Orlando prideGetty Images

    11Orlando Pride

    Prior ranking: 9

    Result: Lost 5-0 vs North Carolina Courage

    Ramifications: Orlando was thoroughly outplayed on both ends of the pitch, raising questions about a team that had been building momentum in recent weeks. The Pride have enough talent to bounce back, but a defeat of this magnitude will likely send them tumbling...

  • Bay FCGetty Images

    10Bay FC

    Prior ranking: 11

    Result: Lost 3-2 vs Seattle Reign

    Ramifications: Scoring twice against Seattle is a positive sign, yet defensive lapses continue to erase too much of that progress. Bay remains competitive, but with points becoming increasingly valuable, the margin for error is getting harder to justify. It was encouraging to see Abby Dahlkemper back in action, though, after being out on maternity leave.

  • Houston DashGetty Images

    9Houston Dash

    Prior ranking: 10

    Result: Lost 1-0 vs Gotham FC

    Ramifications: Houston's defeat was frustrating more than discouraging. The Dash managed to keep one of the league's most talented attacks in check for long stretches, but another match without a goal highlights an ongoing concern. The Dash need to create enough consistent danger in the final third.

  • Angel CityGetty Images

    8Angel City

    Prior ranking: 8

    Result: 1-1 Draw vs Kansas City Current

    Ramifications: Angel City needs more attacking consistency if it wants to make a serious push up the rankings. A point is still a positive sign, but this is a team that should be able to convert more goals, especially with some of the world's best attacking players on the squad, from Ally Sentnor to Sveindís Jane Jónsdóttir.

  • Seattle ReignGetty Images

    7Seattle Reign

    Prior ranking: 6

    Result: Won 3-2 vs. Bay FC

    Ramifications: The Reign continue to build their case as one of the league’s elite teams. A 3-2 victory over Bay FC wasn’t always comfortable, but Seattle showed the attacking firepower and resilience needed to grind out all three points. Goals from Mia Fishel, Jess Fishlock and Maddie Dahlien only added to the excitement.

  • Portland ThornsGetty Images

    6Portland Thorns

    Prior ranking: 4

    Result: Lost 5-1 vs Utah Royals

    Ramifications: This was a result Portland will want to forget quickly. The Thorns were overwhelmed from the opening kickoff, and a five-goal defeat raises serious questions about their defensive stability and ability to respond when matches start to unravel. Portland haven't conceded five times in a game since dropping a 5-4 decision to Kansas City on March 16, 2024.

  • North Carolina CourageGetty Images

    5North Carolina Courage

    Prior ranking: 8

    Result: Won 5-0 vs Orlando Pride

    Ramifications: The Courage delivered the kind of statement performance that can completely change the conversation around a team. A five-goal demolition of Orlando wasn't just three points; it was a reminder that Ashley Sanchez and North Carolina's attack can overwhelm anyone, quickly. After an inconsistent stretch, this result provides a major confidence boost and could vault the Courage back into the playoff conversation.

  • San Diego WaveGetty Images

    4San Diego Wave

    Prior ranking: 5

    Result: Won 1-0 vs Washington Spirit

    Ramifications: San Diego didn't just pick up three points; they made a statement by shutting down one of the league's most dangerous teams and proving they can win the biggest games. Lia Godfrey was all the Wave needed to solidify the win.

  • Washington SpiritGetty Images

    3Washington Spirit

    Prior ranking: 1

    Result: Lost 1-0 vs San Diego Wave

    Ramifications: The Spirit's first-place status takes a small hit after a rare off night against one of the league's toughest defensive teams. Washington struggled to break through San Diego's back line and was unable to find the late-game moment that has separated it from the rest of the league this season. The Spirit are still in a promising position, currently in second place with 36 points, just one behind Gotham in the title race.

  • Utah RoyalsGetty Images

    2Utah Royals

    Prior ranking: 3

    Result: Won 5-1 vs Portland Thorns

    Ramifications: The Royals just delivered one of the biggest statements of the season. A five-goal explosion against a perennial contender wasn't simply a win - it was a declaration that Utah belongs in the league's top tier, which is still a statement that has never really been said before. Utah are in third place in the league standings with 33 points.

  • Gotham FCGetty Images

    1Gotham FC

    Prior ranking: 2

    Result: Won 1-0 vs Houston Dash

    Ramifications: Gotham continue to look like a championship team, even when the margin is narrow and injuries keep taking a knock to the squad. The 1-0 victory over Houston wasn't a statement win on the scoreboard, but it was another example of Gotham's ability to control matches, stay organized, and find the one decisive moment in crunch time.