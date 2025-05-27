NWSL Power Rankings: San Diego Wave surge, Kansas City Current carry on and rookies continue put on a show across the league

Who's hot, who's not? INDIVISA ranks all 14 teams across the National Women's Soccer League

It was a high-scoring weekend across the NWSL. Barbra Banda scored a hat trick for the Orlando Pride, the Houston Dash finally got on the board, and the San Diego Wave exploded with five goals against the North Carolina Courage.

While the standings remain similar to previous weeks, the Wave are continuously showing signs that they could be the team to beat.

The Chicago Stars and Utah Royals continue their woes, with the two clubs now at the bottom of the standings. The league takes a break this weekend for international play - and it just may be the reset some of the clubs need.

So, who's leading the pack, and who's falling short of expectations? INDIVISA presents the latest 2025 NWSL Power Rankings.