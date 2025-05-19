NWSL Power Rankings: Record-breaking Temwa Chawinga electrifies Kansas City Current, San Diego Wave continue to surge up standings

Who's hot, who's not? INDIVISA ranks all 14 teams across the National Women's Soccer League

The NWSL atmosphere was electric over the weekend, with the Kansas City Current taking care of business once again and 2024 Golden Boot winner Temwa Chawinga breaking another record.

Chawinga's 52nd-minute goal against the Pride was not only the game-winning finish, but also earned her the nod as the fastest NWSL player to score 25 career goals. The Current are still in first place in the league standings, with San Diego Wave trailing not far behind.

It's currently a four-way tie for second place in the Golden Boot race, with Gotham FC's Esther Gonzalez leading the way with seven goals. Just behind her, Ashley Hatch, Debinha, Temwa Chawinga, and Riley Tiernan all have five each.

So, who's leading the pack, and who's falling short of expectations? INDIVISA presents the latest 2025 NWSL Power Rankings.