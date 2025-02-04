Nottingham Forest wages: Who is the best paid player at the Tricky Trees and everything you need to know about Forest's salary bill

How much does every Forest player earn annually and who receives the most into their account?

The Premier League title race has been intensifying in recent weeks, with Liverpool emerging as the front-runners. However, several other teams are making a compelling case to challenge the Reds for the crown, and one of the most intriguing contenders are Nuno Espirito Santo's Nottingham Forest.

Forest have surprisingly established themselves as serious top-four contenders, with a real shot at securing a return to the Champions League next season - a competition they have won twice in their storied history.

It's quite hard to fathom that a team that returned to the top flight just two seasons ago after a 24-year absence are performing as well as they are, especially considering their relatively limited spending power. Their rapid rise is a testament to the quality of their management, squad cohesion, and the resilience they've shown in navigating the challenges of Premier League football.

Article continues below

So, who is the highest earner at City Ground this season? And who is on the opposite end of the spectrum?

GOAL delved into the numbers from Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross and on an annual basis