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Nottingham Forest owner has shirt ripped in fight with nephew of Greek prime minister at basketball match
Chaos erupts at Peace and Friendship Stadium
The Nottingham Forest and Olympiacos owner was attending a high-stakes basketball fixture in Piraeus when tensions boiled over in the VIP section.
Eyewitness reports suggest that the atmosphere turned hostile between Marinakis and Grigoris Dimitriadis, who was previously a key figure in the Greek government and is the nephew of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.
According to Telegraph, The confrontation, which reportedly began as a verbal dispute, escalated rapidly into a physical scuffle that shocked those in attendance.
Security personnel were forced to intervene to separate the parties involved as the situation threatened to spiral out of control in the public eye.
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Physical confrontation leaves Marinakis with torn clothing
During the melee, it is reported that Marinakis' shirt was ripped as the two groups clashed. The sight of a Premier League club owner engaged in such a public physical dispute has sent shockwaves through the sporting and political landscapes in Greece, where Marinakis remains a deeply influential figure as the president of Olympiacos.
Photographs and witness accounts from the arena describe a scene of significant disorder in the stands, occurring while the action on the court was still ongoing. The proximity of the clash to other high-ranking officials and delegates added a further layer of controversy to the evening's events.
History of friction between the parties
The incident is being viewed against a backdrop of long-standing political and personal friction between Marinakis and circles close to the Greek Prime Minister. This latest flashpoint suggests a deepening of those tensions, moving from legal and media battles into an outright physical confrontation during a sports event.
Despite the high-profile nature of the individuals involved, the altercation was not shielded from public view, with spectators in the Peace and Friendship Stadium witnessing the breakdown in decorum. Neither party has provided a full official statement regarding the specific catalyst for the fight at this stage.
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Implications for Nottingham Forest and Olympiacos
While the incident took place away from the football pitch, it inevitably draws attention back to the conduct of the Forest hierarchy. Marinakis has been a hands-on owner at the City Ground since his takeover in 2017, overseeing the club's return to the Premier League and their subsequent efforts to establish themselves in the top flight.
Greek authorities are expected to look into the circumstances surrounding the disruption at the stadium, which is traditionally the home of Olympiacos' basketball team.