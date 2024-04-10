'Of course it's not the season I wanted' - Harry Kane breaks silence on Bayern Munich future amid talk of potential Premier League return in summer transfer window
Harry Kane has broken his silence on his future at Bayern Munich, admitting his debut season hasn't gone as smoothly as he'd hoped.
- Bayern set to surrender Bundesliga title to Leverkusen
- Kane admits it will be 'bitter pill to swallow'
- Addresses speculation over his future