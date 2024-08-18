Not one for the doc! Wrexham lack Hollywood spark in Bolton battle but positives for Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney & Phil Parkinson to take from draw with fellow League One promotion hopefuls Wrexham League One Arthur Okonkwo Ollie Palmer Bolton vs Wrexham Bolton

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney will not be rushing to put Wrexham’s game at Bolton in the club’s documentary, but another point has been collected.