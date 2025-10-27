Getty Images Sport
'Not like Man Utd!' - Grimsby Town boss aims savage dig at Red Devils ahead of Carabao Cup clash with Brentford as minnows aim for another shock
Grimsby targeting more Carabao Cup glory
Grimsby became the first ever team from the fourth division or lower to beat United when they edged out Ruben Amorim's side 12-11 in a marathon penalty shootout following a thrilling 2-2 draw at Blundell Park. The Mariners followed up that shock result with another upset by knocking out Sheffield Wednesday away from home although it was a less impressive feat given the Owls' deep financial issues which saw them go into administration last week and docked 12 points.
Coach Artell outlined Brentford's strengths ahead of Tuesday's fourth round tie and praised Keith Andrews' side, who are fresh from beating Liverpool 3-2 on Saturday and have also beaten United and Aston Villa this season. And he could not resist having a sly dig at United in the process.
United 'finding their way' according to Grimsby coach
Artell told a press conference: "I don’t want loads of letters from Manchester United fans from Kenya or Norway — or Stretford — but I think they’re still in that process of finding their way again. Brentford are fully in, fully understanding. That makes it so much more difficult. I think everyone agrees that Man United are still — maybe not in transition per se — but finding their way under a new manager that needs to be given time."
Brentford 'well established' - unlike United
Artell contrasted Brentford's stability with the upheaval that has taken place at United, who are on their fourth coach in four years and changed their ownership structure in 2024. The Red Devils, however, have overcome their rocky start to the season by rising up to sixth in the Premier League table after beating Sunderland, Liverpool and Brighton in their last three games.
He added: "I think you can see the fruits of the green shoots of progress from their side, but Brentford are not that team. Brentford are a well-established team. They’ve appointed from within to continue the work that the previous manager [Thomas Frank] did, and I think everyone would suggest that Keith Andrews is doing a brilliant job and he’s taking them on.
"You don’t beat West Ham so comprehensively, you don’t beat the reigning [Premier League] champions [Liverpool] if you haven’t got those principles of play already ingrained. Whether it’s set pieces, whether it’s transitions, whether it’s in possession, whether they come and get you out of possession, all that is already really well implemented into the squad. I’m not sure that was the case with Man United."
United reaping benefits of extra training sessions
The shootout defeat by Grimsby meant Amorim became the first United coach since Louis van Gaal 11 years ago to exit the League Cup in the second round and suffered the ignominy of being the first manager to oversee a defeat to fourth-tier opposition. However, there has been an upside to that humiliating loss.
United have had even more time to prepare for their Premier League games on the training ground, having not qualified for European football this season. Amorim admitted after beating Brighton - who had won their last three visits to Old Trafford - that his side were starting to benefit from that added preparation time.
He said: "I think you can sense that. The results now you can feel that but the team play so much better since we start this season compared to last season, we have different players more suited to this kind of style but it is a big difference, every team that plays in this league and in Europe, it is so much harder. It is a big advantage to have just one game a week and we have to take advantage of it."
United have the chance to win a fourth consecutive league game for the first time since February 2024 when they take on Nottingham Forest next Saturday in Sean Dyche's first Premier League home match in charge of the Tricky Trees.
