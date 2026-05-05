‘Not in our hands' - Pep Guardiola concedes Arsenal have title advantage after 'outstanding' Man City drop points in six-goal thriller against Everton

Reflecting on the state of the race, the City boss acknowledged that the path to the trophy is now complicated by the fact they must rely on Arsenal dropping points. Guardiola said: "It depends. [The title] is not in our hands. Before that game it was, and Arsenal's as well. But now, in our hands, no."

Looking ahead to a crucial run of fixtures, he added: "We have four games in the Premier League, next is Brentford, and it will be quite similar because the competitors are good, and we will see what happens. Of course, [we go into those games with belief], like we came here."