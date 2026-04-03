'Not good for football!' - Mikel Arteta admits pain at Italy's failure to qualify for World Cup as Arsenal boss tries to 'lift' Riccardo Calafiori

The Italian national team’s failure to secure a spot at the upcoming World Cup has left a mark on the Arsenal dressing room, specifically for Calafiori. Arteta acknowledged the magnitude of the situation for both the player and the sport, noting the historical weight of the Azzurri's absence from the global stage.

In a press conference on Friday, Arteta was asked how he will respond to Italy's heartache. "Try to lift him. I think not only for Richy, I think for Italy, I think for football," he replied. "A country like them, with such a passion, such a history, not to be in a World Cup, it's tough and I don't think it's good for football. That shows you as well, the difficulty of going through all those phases to earn the right to be in the competition."