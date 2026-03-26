Below is the press conference given by Michael O'Neill, Northern Ireland's head coach: "I couldn't have asked for more; our game plan in the first half was excellent. We also had a chance in the first half from a corner, and there was a possible handball that I'd like to have a look at again... In the second half, we did ourselves a disservice; it wasn’t a good header for Tonali’s goal and we conceded. The average age of this team is 22, whereas Italy are a very experienced side. There is character and energy in this team, but there are also many technically gifted players who will go from strength to strength. All the young players were excellent, but overall I’m proud of the performance.”
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Northern Ireland manager O'Neill: "There was a handball in the first half that I'd like to have a look at again..."
WHAT DID HE SAY TO THE PLAYERS?
"Before the match, we were in a good position and wanted to progress to the next round. However, I think we’ve taken a step forward tonight; it’s very difficult to come here, especially with all the absences we’ve had. Having to play two away matches in a play-off is a factor; it would have been better to face them with a full squad available."
THE FUTURE
"It’s tough when you lose; the team is very disappointed. Of course, there are plenty of positives, but we don’t have a large squad and when certain players are missing, it’s a struggle. When we analyse the match and our overall progress, we’ll find plenty of positives. A lot of work had already been done before I arrived at Blackburn; I’ll remain manager for Tuesday evening’s match and for Blackburn’s next seven games. I have a contract with the FA until 2028 and after my final games as manager, I’ll return to my role as head coach."
THE ROUTE
"We always want to stay positive, but to be honest, it’s very difficult for us to qualify for the World Cup. We’d have to do so at the expense of a top national team. It’s been a real boost for us to reach this stage, and we’ll draw on that experience as we look to qualify for the European Championship. This squad will only get deeper and stronger."