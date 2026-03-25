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Northern Ireland manager O'Neill: "A 0-0 draw will ramp up the pressure; we have everything to gain. Italy are without Totti or Del Piero; there isn't a single player who scares us."

Northern Ireland
Italy vs Northern Ireland
Italy
World Cup Qualification UEFA
M. O'Neill

Comments from the Northern Ireland manager ahead of the play-off semi-final against Italy.

Excitement is building ahead of the clash between Italy and Northern Ireland, a semi-final in the play-offs for a place at the upcoming World Cup.

At a press conference, Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill described the match as follows: “We have everything to gain from this match; there’s no doubt about that. These players have already played in big games, in Cologne against Germany and then in Slovakia. Tomorrow evening’s match will be a very important test for us, but we’re ready. We need to play the game and not think too much about what’s at stake. There are high expectations of Italy as they are a great nation, but we mustn’t be too intimidated. We have many young players coming through; tomorrow will simply be another step in their development.”

  • IS USING THE SAME FORM AN ADVANTAGE?

    "Gattuso has managed the national team for six matches, and we can draw inspiration from the games we’ve analysed. We know what might happen; they have options in attack and in their three-man defence. There are opposition players we expect to see on the pitch, but what will matter is what we do. It will all depend on the standard of our performance and how we manage the challenges the match will present."

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  • IS ITALY UNDERESTIMATING YOU?

    O'Neill is very clear on this point: "No, I don't think about that. They play long balls too, from the centre to the wing. The most important thing is that we have a game plan that we want to put into practice. We have to be realistic. We can’t come here and think we can impose our style of play; that would be naive. The most important thing is to execute the game plan we’ve developed over the last few days and which we’ve used in other matches in the past.”

  • HOW TO MANAGE YOUR EMOTIONS

    Is this the decisive match, or do we need to keep a light-hearted approach? Here is what Northern Ireland’s manager had to say: “I don’t say these things to my lads. It’s a do-or-die match; this is where we are. I’ll say it again: young players tend to play without fear; most of our squad will have plenty of opportunities in the future, but we mustn’t let this chance slip away. We mustn’t lose our focus. We have great respect for Italy; we must try to make it a difficult game for them so that the psychological aspect can become a factor.”

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  • ARE YOU WORRIED ABOUT ANY OF ITALY'S PLAYERS?

    "I don’t think there’s a single player who scares us, but we’re well aware of the strength of the Italian midfield with Tonali, Locatelli and Barella. Then there’s Esposito and Retegui. We know Italy well; we know they have plenty of players at their disposal. But this team doesn’t have a Del Piero or a Totti; Italy’s strength lies in the team as a whole, not in individual players. That said, we respect the team: they have players who perform at the highest level.”

  • IS TIME ON YOUR SIDE?

    O'Neill then revealed a possible game plan: "It's important for us to try to stay in the game and ensure it doesn't become too open. I expect Italy to expect us to play this way; the longer the match goes on at 0-0, the more pressure builds on the favourites. We expect a very difficult start, but we know we can be dangerous too: a set-piece attack or perhaps set-pieces... We don’t expect to come here and see a match with lots of goals; we’re hoping for a very tight contest.”

  • ITALY HAS EVERYTHING TO LOSE...

    "Yes, we’ve discussed this aspect of the match. Clearly, we need to focus primarily on the technical and tactical side of things, but we’ve talked about this as well. We’ve also picked out a few quotes from your press to show our players. We know how we need to approach the match, and how Italy handles the pressure will be a decisive factor."

  • GATTUSO SAID YOU HAVE POISON INSIDE YOU. WHAT KIND?

    "I think it’s a great compliment to our team. The one thing we can’t afford to lack is determination and competitiveness. We have young players who love to run for most of the match; we need to show the best version of ourselves. Regardless of the result, we want Italy to understand just how tough this match is."

  • GATTUSO ISN'T THINKING ABOUT THE FINAL – WHAT ABOUT YOU?

    Manager O'Neill concluded by saying: "To be honest, I haven't thought that far ahead either. Our match analysts have been working on it, but we're focusing on the game ahead of us. If it comes to it, we'll think about it over the next four days, and things will fall into place naturally after such a feat."

World Cup Qualification UEFA
Italy crest
Italy
ITA
Northern Ireland crest
Northern Ireland
NIR