'Absurd squad depth!' - Noni Madueke hails Arsenal's elite competition and defensive grit after Nottingham Forest winner

The match followed a familiar pattern for Arsenal, who often find Dublin or deep-lying defensive blocks. A dreadful first half produced zero shots on target from either side - marking only the second time that has occurred in the Premier League this season. Coincidentally, the previous instance also involved the Gunners during their August 31 victory at Aston Villa, where Bukayo Saka eventually broke the deadlock in the second half to secure a 1-0 win

Madueke emphasized that the players remained confident in their game plan despite the early lack of clear openings. 'Yes, we knew we would have the lion's share of the ball. Important to be patient and pick your moments and we did that in the end,' the match-winner noted.

When the moment finally arrived, Madueke showed the individual quality that has made him such a valuable asset for Arteta this season. Describing the mechanics of his winning goal, he added: 'I came inside and saw a side of goal, thankfully it went in.' While the deflection certainly helped the ball find the back of the net, his willingness to take responsibility in the final third was exactly what the defending champions needed to spark their afternoon into life.